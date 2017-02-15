Reuters Select: Children are the new targets in Duterte’s drug war

Reuters photo of the day

Lifeguard on beach

A Brazilian navy soldier patrols Ipanema Beach before Carnival. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Duterte targets children in bid to widen Philippine drug war

Before Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs had even begun, allies of the Philippines president were quietly preparing for a wider offensive. On June 30, as Duterte was sworn in, they introduced a bill into the Philippine Congress that could allow children as young as nine to be targeted in a crackdown that has since claimed more than 7,600 lives. Reuters' Clare Baldwin and Andrew R.C. Marshall report from Manila.

Sold into marriage: how Rohingya girls become child brides in Malaysia

It has been common for Rohingya women escaping Myanmar to wed Rohingya men in the country they fled to, usually through marriages arranged between families, rights groups say. Some of these arranged marriages would be for underage girls. But a growing number are becoming victims of human traffickers who sell women and girls to Rohingya men as brides. Reuters' Rozanna Latiff and Ebrahim Harris report from Kuala Lumpur.

No more work

The suspension and closure of Philippines mines by Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez has eliminated thousands of jobs. Reuters' Manolo Serapio Jr. speaks to workers who have lost their jobs in Lopez's push to improve the environment.

Pharma shuns Trump's push for radical shift at FDA

President Donald Trump's vow to roll back government regulations at least 75 percent is causing anxiety for some pharmaceutical executives that a less robust Food and Drug Administration would make it harder to secure insurance coverage for pricey new medicines. Reuters' Deena Beasley reports.

Reciprocate, or else

"Reciprocity" has become the new buzzword in the U.S. business community in China, with some industry leaders saying they would welcome a tougher approach from the Trump administration in opening up the markets of the world's second-largest economy. It's a striking shift within the American community here, which had long lobbied Washington against taking more aggressive policies, fearing they could draw retribution from China's leaders. Reuters' Michael Martina and Matthew Miller report.

Good dogs

See a selection of photos by Reuters' Stephanie Keith and Mike Segar, as well as USA Today's Adam Hunger, from this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.