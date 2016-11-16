Reuters Select: ‘He doesn’t sleep without his suicide bomber vest’

Reuters photo of the day

Rupee blues

A Indian woman waits for her bank to open in order to exchange her now-useless high-denomination banknotes in Delhi, November 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Executions and paranoia in Mosul

A Reuters Special Report explores how Islamic State fighters are operating in besieged Mosul. Text messages from inside the Iraqi city, along with interviews with senior Kurdish officials and recently captured Islamic State fighters, offer an unusually detailed picture of the extremist group and its leader's “intemperate” state of mind as militants make what may be their last stand in Iraq.

Moscow’s moves get slicker

A multi-billion-dollar Russian deal to buy Indian refiner Essar was nearly sunk at the eleventh hour by a rival bid from Saudi Arabia. The tussle for Essar illustrates the growing battle for oil markets between Moscow and Riyadh, the world's two largest crude exporters.

Rule rollback at the SEC?

Once President-elect Trump installs the new head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, current policy could change in any number of ways – from the demise of a proposal that would require companies to disclose pay ratios between their CEOs and employees, to the end of a rule requiring companies to disclose whether their products contain “conflict minerals.”

'Fatty Kim the Third' disappears from Chinese websites

Chinese websites have again blocked searches for "Fatty Kim the Third," as many Chinese mockingly call North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Chinese internet users began reporting last week that searches for the expression on the Twitter-like site Weibo and search engine Baidu returned no results, the usual sign that a widely-used phrase is being blocked.

Konnichwa, piggy

Japan’s growing appetite for pricey pork cuts is driving Canadian and U.S. fresh pork exports to record levels, spurring producers to use every advantage to gain market share. Some pigs bound for Japan get preferential treatment, like dining on rations spiced with mint and ginger, or receiving 12 times more rest before slaughter than pigs destined for other markets, to ensure stress does not turn the meat dry.