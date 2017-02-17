Reuters photo of the day

Wearing that 'what happened to my stock portfolio' look

When Mexican taxpayer money was sentenced to life in prison

It's not the border wall, but a wall all the same. The $98 million Papantla prison, built for 2,000 men in the state of Veracruz, doesn't have a single prisoner. It does have thieves, though. Some stole construction materials from inside the perimeter. This and several other facilities which were built on government-awarded no-bid contracts represent a massive waste of Mexican taxpayer money, and highlight governmental and infrastructure problems plaguing the country. Reuters' Christine Murray and Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein report from Papantla.

Three must-watch Supreme Court cases for Trump's immigration plan

The three cases, which reached the court before Barack Obama left office, deal with the degree to which non-citizens can assert rights under the U.S. Constitution, and could help or hinder President Donald Trump's efforts to ramp up border security and accelerate deportations of people in the country illegally. Among the questions, outlined by Reuters' Lawrence Hurley:

Can the family of a person killed on Mexican soil by a U.S. agent firing across the border sue under the Constitution?

Can Bush administration officials be sued for claims of mistreatment by Muslim, Arab and South Asian non-U.S. citizens when they were held as terrorism suspects after 9/11, then abused and deported?

Do immigrants in custody for deportation proceedings have the right to a hearing to request their release when cases aren't promptly adjudicated?

What happened to the Republican legislative agenda?

It ran into the president who was supposed to help GOP lawmakers get it in gear. President Donald Trump, after nearly a month in power, has yet to unveil major legislation or publicly endorse bills from others, getting Republicans off to a slow start on the sweeping reforms they promised on the campaign trail. Republicans, as Reuters' Richard Cowan and David Morgan report, were hoping for more.

Liberals are one thing, but don't mess with the sportsmen

Outdoor sporting groups - long associated with conservatism because of their support for guns rights and small government - are now collaborating with the environmental left to fight President Donald Trump’s push to open more public lands to energy development. Such areas include national forests, parks and Native American tribal territories and account for about one fifth of the United States. Reuters' Valerie Volcovici and Annie Knox report.

Samsung scion gets acquainted with jail cell

He might be the head of Samsung, but being arrested over allegations of corruption means that Jay Y. Lee has traded his $4 million Seoul mansion for a 71-square-foot detention cell with a mattress on the floor and a toilet behind a partition. Reuters' Ju-min Park reports on what life in the joint will be like for Lee.

Every grain of frac sand

Demand for frac sand has surged in recent weeks as U.S. producers rush back to the oil patch, stoking concern that supplies of the key component of drilling may not be able to keep up with demand. Reuters' Jarrett Renshaw reports.