Reuters Select: Wilbur Ross sent 2,700 U.S. jobs to other countries

Reuters photo of the day

It's OK, they have a patron saint for animals

A man rides a horse through flames during the annual Luminarias celebration on the eve of Saint Anthony's day, Spain's patron saint of animals. San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Wilbur Ross sent 2,700 U.S. jobs to other countries

President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on the promise to protect American workers from the ravage of global trade. But his pick for commerce secretary, billionaire Wilbur Ross, amassed his fortune in part by offshoring thousands of jobs, according to previously undisclosed data. Plenty of those jobs went to India, not to mention Trump's favorites, China and Mexico.

Ross on protectionism

Ross' history of owning and defending embattled steel and textile manufacturing companies that have relied on border duties to protect their industries means he will bring a unique approach to the commerce secretary job, departing from the traditional role of cheerleading for free trade and big business. But don't call him "Mr. Protectionism." Reuters' Roberta Rampton and David Lawder report.

The Reuters Davos weather report

It's 10 degrees Fahrenheit, partly sunny, wind out of the northeast, and globalization is showing signs of retreat. Reuters is providing live coverage throughout this year's World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, as well as video and a number of engrossing stories. Among them is this, in which the world's business and political elite discover that nobody trusts anyone or anything anymore.

Special Report: The power of the police union

Reuters' Reade Levinson reports on the power that police unions flex across the United States, using political might to cement contracts that often provide protection to officers accused of misdeeds and erect barriers to residents complaining of abuse. These contracts are coming under scrutiny amid civil rights protests over alleged police abuses, including shootings of unarmed black citizens.

Philip Morris worries about getting smoked in India

Philip Morris International is fighting to keep a toehold in India's $11 billion tobacco market as the government considers further tightening foreign investment rules in the sector, according to documents seen by Reuters. Reuters' Aditya Kalra reports.