U.S. lead poisoning is even worse than we think

It’s not just Flint

Flint is no aberration. In fact, it doesn’t even rank among the most dangerous lead hotspots in America. A Reuters examination of lead testing results across the country found almost 3,000 areas with poisoning rates far higher than in the tainted Michigan city. In some pockets of Baltimore, Cleveland and Philadelphia, the rate of elevated tests over the last decade was 40 to 50 percent. Yet many of these lead hotspots are receiving little attention or funding.

Exclusive: Wheels up for Tehran

As part of reopening trade after sanctions were lifted almost a year ago, French aerospace giant Airbus struck a multi-billion-dollar deal to deliver 100 planes to Iran, a senior official told Reuters on Monday. The first of the jets should be delivered in mid-January, part of plans to buy or lease 200 planes to renew IranAir's decaying fleet. Iran has also recently finalized a deal to buy 80 jets from Airbus' U.S. rival Boeing.

When is a token just a token?

In just 58 seconds one online gaming start-up sold enough tokens to meet its roughly $5.5 million fund-raising target. However, sales of blockchain-based currencies at digital companies are raising red flags about whether they should be regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission as if they were selling investments. The market is still tiny, but it has been growing at breakneck pace. About $225 million has been raised so far this year in 40 initial coin offerings (ICOs), compared with just $9.8 million in 2015.

Commentary: How Obama can hit back at Putin over hacking

“If Obama looks back into the annals of the Cold War, he will find a fitting blueprint for the last big intelligence operation of his presidency,” writes Tim Weiner, author "Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA,” in a Reuters column. The stealth operation involved a spy called Farewell, tainted tech and an explosion in the Trans-Siberian pipeline – and it might hold some lessons for the outgoing U.S. president as he looks for a proportionate response to Russia’s election hacking, says Weiner.

Explaining Yahoo’s biggest data breach on record

In the summer of 2013, Yahoo Inc launched a project to better secure the passwords of its customers, abandoning the use of a discredited technology for encrypting data known as MD5. It was too late. In August of that year, hackers got hold of more than a billion Yahoo accounts, stealing the poorly encrypted passwords and other information in the biggest data breach on record. Yahoo only recently uncovered the hack and disclosed it last week.