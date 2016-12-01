Reuters Select: Republicans aim to coax Trump toward House trade tax plan

Reuters photo of the day

Mike Pence, semiotics professor

U.S. Vice President-elect Mike Pence gestures to reporters during a meeting with House Speaker Paul Ryan on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Republicans aim to coax Trump toward House trade tax plan

Congressional Republicans hope to convince Donald Trump to support an untested strategy of using the tax code to promote exports while slashing corporate taxes, framing it as a way to fulfill his campaign promises to restore blue-collar jobs. Reuters' David Morgan explains why it will be a hard case to make.

Handy list of contenders and picks for key Trump administration jobs here.

New evidence shows deep Islamic State role in Bangladesh massacre

Before Tamim Ahmed Chowdhury orchestrated Bangladesh's worst militant attack at the Holey Artisan cafe, he sought and won approval for it from Islamic State. A Canadian of Bangladeshi origin, he was told by his contact in the militant group, Abu Terek Mohammad Tajuddin Kausar, to target foreigners. The back-and-forth between Chowdhury and Kausar has not been previously reported.

In a battle over Brexit, court challenger fears Britain's demons have been unleashed

When Gina Miller took the British government to court over triggering Brexit, she didn't expect death threats. Miller was assigned by a judge to be the lead claimant in a court case brought by members of the public, which challenged Prime Minister Theresa May's authority to start talks to pull Britain out of the European Union without first asking parliament. She has received relentless racist and sexist intimidation, including e-mails warning she would be gang raped and calling for her to be run down on the street.

Fighting Islamic State: in photographs

Thirty of Reuters' best photos of the year from the fight against Islamic State.