Reuters Select: That presidential look, that presidential feel

Reuters photo of the day

Still the winner of the 'most active volcano in Italy' award



Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on Sicily. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

That presidential look, that presidential feel

Reuters' James Oliphant analyzes the latest Trump performance, his one-night engagement before Congress on Capitol Hill. He emphasized softer notes and tones than we have been used to hearing, seeking the harmony needed to get lawmakers to advance his agenda. As Oliphant reports, some experts wondered what life would be like if Trump behaved like this every day.

Defense Department keeps it green, even under Trump

President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.” But the largest U.S. government agency, the Department of Defense, plans to forge ahead under the new administration with a decade-long effort to convert its fuel-hungry operations to renewable power, senior military officials told Reuters.

A long wave goodbye at the NSA

The National Security Agency risks a brain-drain of hackers and cyber spies due to a tumultuous reorganization and worries about the acrimonious relationship between the intelligence community and Trump, according to current and former NSA officials and cybersecurity industry sources. Reuters' Dustin Volz and Warren Strobel report from Washington.

Mexico floats a Carlos Slim trial balloon

Mexico's telecoms regulator has discussed forcing billionaire Carlos Slim to legally separate part of his landline telephone unit Telmex from the rest of the company, a move that would intensify antitrust rules against the company. If this happens, the move would come more than three years after Mexico's president pushed through reforms designed to curb Slim's dominance of the local telecommunications market.

Crossing the line to play backgammon in Jerusalem

Reuters' Luke Baker visits a backgammon tournament where Arabs and Jews face off against one another. It's a conflict of a different kind, but one that involves lots of cigarettes, beer, singing and dancing. "You want to win, but it's friendly too," said Karem Joubran, a 27-year-old from Shuafat camp, a Palestinian refugee neighborhood in north Jerusalem, who had to cross checkpoints to get to the event. "It's good, it brings people together."