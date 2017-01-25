Reuters Select: The steady hands of Xi Jinping

Reuters photo of the day

School day

A mother adjusts her daughter's hat before she enters a classroom in school in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

The steady hands of Xi Jinping

China is calmly mapping out global leadership aspirations from trade to climate change, drawing distinctions between President Xi Jinping's steady hand and President Donald Trump. Reuters' Ben Blanchard reports on how the Trump administration is making it easy for Xi.

Long timeline for oil pipelines

Opponents of two controversial oil pipelines face a long and difficult legal path if the U.S. government approves their construction, experts said after the Trump administration issued orders on Tuesday intended to advance the Keystone XL and Dakota Access projects. Reuters' Joseph Ax reports.

Trump's trade track sows kernels of discontent

Trump's decision to back out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, a $62 billion market for U.S. farmers, provides a fresh threat to a slumping agricultural economy that has grown increasingly dependent on exports. Reuters' Mark Weinraub speaks to some of the people who stood to benefit from the deal.

Rosneft's invisible owner

More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatizations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft for nearly $11 billion, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it. And important facts contradict the official story that it was a 50-50 sale to Qatar and Swiss oil-trading company Glencore. Reuters' Katya Golubkova, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Stephen Jewkes report.

Australia Day, Invasion Day

The city of Fremantle's bid to highlight the plight of Aborigines by boycotting Australia Day celebrations on Thursday has ignited a rancorous dispute, raised fears of violence and could backfire on reforms aimed at engendering reconciliation. Reuters' Colin Packham spoke to people involved in the dispute over how to "celebrate" the anniversary of white people arriving in and claiming Australia.