Reuters Select: Pope Francis the manager - surprising, secretive, shrewd

10 months ago
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
October 26, 2016

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Reuters photo of the day
Wounded elephant

A forest guard provides water to an injured elephant, who according to forest officials fractured his front-right leg in August while being chased by villagers. Near Bangalore, India. REUTERS/ Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Pope Francis the manager - surprising, secretive, shrewd
Pope Francis has used his own management style to try to shake up the Church since his election in 2013. Interviews with a dozen current and past Vatican officials and aides paint a portrait of the pope as eschewing filters between him and the outside world. He carries his own black briefcase, keeps his own agenda, and makes many of his own calls. Behind Francis's approach is a clear mandate, received from the cardinals who elected him in 2013, to overhaul the curia. Reuters' Philip Pullella reports from Vatican City.

Exclusive: Trump says Clinton policy on Syria would lead to World War Three
From Reuters' interview with Donald Trump at his resort in Doral Springs, Florida: Trump questioned how Hillary Clinton would negotiate with Vladimir Putin after demonizing him; blamed Barack Obama for a downturn in U.S. relations with the Philippines, bemoaned a lack of Republican unity behind his candidacy, and said he would easily win the election if the party leaders would support him.

Trump says voter fraud is 'very common,' but is it?
Reuters video interviews people who say yes and people who say no.

Commentary: How Trump is tearing evangelicals asunder
Boston College political science professor Alan Wolfe explains. Also in commentary: Do the hopes of working-class whites fall with Trump's polls? Yes, argues Justin Gest of George Mason University. 

Podcast: Is the U.S. at war? Sorry, that's classified
Reuters.com Managing Editor Jason Fields turns up some surprising answers in this edition of the Reuters War college podcast.

Rebuilding economy-class airline seats
Reuters looks at the opportunities and challenges.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
