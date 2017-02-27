Reuters photo of the day

Missing A woman takes part in a march in Mexico City to mark the 29th-month anniversary of the disappearance of 43 students of Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College in the state of Guerrero. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

The little North Korea inside Kuala Lumpur's Little India

Behind an unmarked door on the second floor of a rundown building in Malaysia's capital is where a military equipment company called Glocom says it has its office. Glocom is a front company run by North Korean intelligence agents in the Malaysian capital. Reuters' James Pearson and Rozanna Latiff follow a trail that leads to Pyongyang.

Treason and cybersecurity

Treason charges against two Russian state security officers and a cybersecurity expert in Moscow relate to allegations made by a Russian businessman seven years ago, Reuters found. The suspects allegedly passed secrets to U.S. firm Verisign and other unidentified American companies, which in turn shared them with U.S. intelligence agencies. Reuters' Jack Stubbs and Svetlana Reiter report on the ramifications.

Shabu's back

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs had driven the trade in crystal methamphetamine underground – until three weeks ago, that is, according to residents and drug users in Manila's slums. Now, Duterte has dubbed the police force rotten, and the drugs are back. Reuters' Clare Baldwin and Neil Jerome Morales report.

Phoning it in from the Barcelona mobile phone show

Phonemakers are piling in to fill a gap in the market left by Samsung, still licking its wounds from a costly recall of its flagship Note 7 and with no key device of its own to launch at the telecom industry's biggest annual fair. Reuters' Eric Auchard and Harro Ten Wolde report from the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona.

How Wal-Mart gives until it hurts

Wal-Mart is running a new price-comparison test in at least 1,200 U.S. stores and squeezing packaged goods suppliers in a bid to close a pricing gap with German-based discount grocery chain Aldi and other U.S. rivals, sources tell Reuters' Nandita Bose.