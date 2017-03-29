Reuters Select: Article 50: live coverage at Reuters.com

Reuters photo of the day

Boy and buffaloes

A boy stands near buffaloes that belong to displaced Iraqi farmers from Badush, northwest of Mosul, who fled their village and later returned to retrieve them as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Article 50: live coverage at Reuters.com

Prime Minister Theresa May has filed formal Brexit divorce papers, pitching the United Kingdom into the unknown and triggering years of uncertain negotiations that will test the endurance of the European Union. Reuters is providing here">live coverage all day.

Cisco and the CIA

When Wikileaks released documents describing how the CIA learned how to exploit flaws in Cisco's widely used Internet switches to enable eavesdropping, senior Cisco managers had to figure out how the CIA hacking tricks worked so they could help customers patch their systems. That a major U.S. company had to rely on WikiLeaks to learn about security problems well-known to U.S. intelligence agencies underscores concerns expressed by dozens of current and former U.S. intelligence and security officials about the government's approach to cybersecurity. Reuters' Joseph Menn reports.

More on Monsanto and India

Monsanto lost a legal battle with one of India's biggest seed producers over a contract dispute, and was ordered to restore a licensing agreement and cut royalty charges. The company's India joint venture Nuziveedu Seeds Ltd to court in 2015, claiming patent infringements and accusing the Indian company of continuing to use Monsanto's technology after MMB had canceled its licensing contract. The Delhi High Court ruled that MMB should not have canceled the contract in the first place, and said it must be restored. It also said royalty payments agreed under the original contract must be reduced in accordance with a change in Indian government policy last year. See the Reuters special report on Monsanto and India for all the background.

Exclusive: ECB replaces Brussels head, annuls four hires after rule breach

The European Central Bank has replaced the head of its Brussels office and annulled four more appointments after staff complaints about unlawful hirings and promotions, internal documents seen by Reuters show.

Australia deals with nearly polar opposites on trade

Australia and China have found unprecedented common ground on trade, with a clear agenda of rejecting the "America First" protectionism touted by Donald Trump. But growing trade ties are only one side of a delicate super-power balancing act for Australia, whose unshakeable security relationship with the United States and Western democratic values have limited how cozy it gets with China. Reuters' Jane Wardell and Jonathan Barrett report from Sydney.