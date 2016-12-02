Reuters Select: Porous Texas border fence foreshadows challenges for Trump's wall

Reuters photo of the day

Veterans

Veterans confront police on Backwater Bridge during demonstrations against the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Porous Texas border fence foreshadows challenges for Trump's wall

The porous South Texas border fence underscores how topography, treaty obligations, legal fights and high costs could frustrate efforts to stretch an “impenetrable” wall over the 2,000-mile border - the signature campaign promise of Donald Trump. The gaps reflect local political opposition, land rights battles and strategic decisions about where a fence would be most cost-effective, according to internal U.S. government emails viewed by Reuters.

As Trump touts Indiana jobs deal, U.S. factory work seeps overseas

President-elect Donald Trump goes to Indianapolis on Thursday to celebrate a deal that will keep 1,000 factory jobs there, but employers elsewhere in Indiana are laying off five times that many workers because of foreign competition.

As winter nears, Dakota Access faces frigid weather and costly delays

Delays to the Dakota Access Pipeline due to protests have added millions of dollars to Energy Transfer Partners' construction tab – but even if the line is approved, the freezing temperatures will bring their own challenges to finishing the drilling process.

Climate change pushing U.S. fund managers out of apparel stocks

Retailers have long relied on sales of high-margin winter coats and boots to boost annual profits, but with the season becoming shorter and warmer, U.S. fund managers are shedding department store and apparel stocks, convinced the industry is becoming a victim of climate change.

Iraq's Shi'ite militias could prove bigger test than Mosul

In the struggle to take Mosul from the Islamic State, Iraqi troops are fighting alongside Shi'ite militias. But the government knows that even if it defeats Islamic State it needs to bring the Shi'ite militias under greater control. Many have ties to Iran and have amassed military and political influence. Sunni Iraqis and human rights groups have accused some of rights violations, torture and murder. Reuters' Stephen Kalin reports from Baghdad.

No fuel on board: One of the rarest types of plane crash

Colombian officials probing Monday's crash that killed 71 people including most of a Brazilian soccer team face one of the rarest types of accidents and perhaps one of the hardest for families to comprehend, amid reports that the airplane had run out of fuel.

Exclusive: How Putin, Khamenei and Saudi prince got OPEC deal done

Reuters' Rania El Gamal, Parisa Hafezi and Dmitry Zhdannikov explain.