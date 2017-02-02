Reuters Select: Trump to focus counter-extremism program solely on Islam

Reuters photo of the day

Prometheus the barber

A Palestinian barber uses fire to straighten the hair of a customer in Rafah, Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Exclusive: Trump to focus counter-extremism program solely on Islam

The Trump administration wants to revamp and rename a U.S. government program designed to counter all violent ideologies so that it focuses solely on Islamist extremism, Reuters reports exclusively. The Countering Violent Extremism program would no longer target groups such as white supremacists who have also carried out bombings and shootings in the United States.

West Bank settlers bank on Jared Kushner

For many in the Israeli settlement of Bet El, deep in the occupied West Bank, Trump's choice of Jared Kushner as his senior adviser on the Middle East is a sign of politics shifting in their favor. Or, as one settler put it, he'll be "fair" as opposed to Barack Obama, "whose policy leaned always toward the Arabs." Reuters' Maayan Lubell reports.

Snap: yes, we want your IPO support, and no, you can't see our books

How far will banks go to be part of an initial public offering that probably will be very hot? Snapchat's owner, Snap Inc., is asking for their support, but won't show them a key document for the IPO. It's an unusual move for an unusually secretive company, and one that pits banks' desire for association with a hot company against its need to avoid making big errors of judgment. Reuters' Lauren Hirsch and Liana Baker report.

China's 'Silk Road' push stirs resentment and protest in Sri Lanka

China signed a deal with Sri Lanka late last year to further develop the strategic port of Hambantota and build a huge industrial zone nearby, a key part of Beijing's ambitions to create a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia. Then they discovered that the locals were none too pleased. Reuters' Shihar Aneez reports from Hambantota.