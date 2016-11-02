Reuters Select: Hillary Clinton: Wall Street's favorite enemy

Reuters photo of the day

Displaced Iraqi boy and animals

A displaced Iraqi boy leads his animals to safety after escaping from an Islamic State-controlled village near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Hillary Clinton: Wall Street's favorite enemy

Hillary Clinton has declared "the deck is still stacked in favor of those at the top" on "Wall Street," and said she would raise bank fees and tighten banking regulations. She has encouraged regulators to break up too-risky banks. And yet, Wall Street appears unperturbed by the prospect of a Clinton presidency. Reuters' Amanda Becker explains why.

'Pre-pubescent girls can be taken as concubines. You cannot have penetrative sex but you can still enjoy them.'

After Islamic State conquered villages in northern Iraq, it spelled out in minute detail the rules of its self-proclaimed caliphate, from beard length to alms to guidelines for taking women as sex slaves. Reuters' Babak Dehghanpisheh and Michael Georgy examine documents that they found.

Special Report: John Brennan's attempt to lead the CIA into the age of cyberwar

CIA director John Brennan has put the spy agency through a historic restructuring to cope with digital warfare. Many in the agency are unhappy with the shake-up. In a series of interviews, Brennan outlined his strategy. “I think CIA really needs to up its game,” he told Reuters.

Exclusive: Brazil prosecutor investigates funds' investment in Trump Hotel Rio

A Brazilian prosecutor has opened a criminal investigation into investments made by two state pension funds in a luxury Rio de Janeiro hotel that is part of the Trump franchise, according to a court filing reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday.

Worried about yuan drop, Chinese foreign buying binge gives authorities a headache

The Chinese government has introduced measures to curb capital outflows in recent years as it seeks to prevent a sudden plunge in the yuan. They include cracking down on underground banks and sales of foreign insurance products that are more like investments, increasing scrutiny of overseas deals, and keeping restrictions on foreign currency purchases by individuals. Yet wealth managers say they still find legitimate ways to move client money overseas. Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch report from Shanghai.

His war on drugs well underway, Philippines' Duterte now tackles labor reform

An astonishing 70 percent of the Philippines' workforce is employed on short-term contracts. Now, President Rodrigo Duterte's government wants to bar the practice because it offers no job security, health or other benefits and tramples on workers' rights. The government is still to amend any of the labor laws, but Duterte has already warned employers to stop hiring workers on such contracts.