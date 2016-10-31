Reuters Select: Election could create flood of marijuana cash with no place to go

Reuters photo of the day

Soyuz

A Russian Soyuz MS space capsule descends near the town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool

Election could create flood of marijuana cash with no place to go

Although the sale of marijuana is a federal crime, the number of U.S. banks working with pot businesses is growing. Still, marijuana merchants say there are not nearly enough banks willing to take their cash. So many dispensaries resort to stashing cash in storage units, back offices and armored vans. Proponents believe the Nov. 8 election could tip the balance in favor of liberalizing federal marijuana laws, a move seen as key to getting risk-averse banks off the sidelines.

Exclusive: Abortion by prescription now rivals surgery for U.S. women

American women are ending pregnancies with medication almost as often as with surgery, marking a turning point for abortion in the United States, data reviewed by Reuters shows.

Special Report: Falling prices, borrowing binge haunt Midwest 'go-go farmers'

Some farmers loaded up on easy credit when grain prices were high - and kept borrowing after they crashed. Now debt and delinquencies are rising fast, raising fears of broader turmoil in U.S. agriculture. P.J. Hufstutter reports.

Iraqi villagers escape Islamic State snipers, leave family behind

After two years of Islamic State rule, Ahmed escaped past the group's snipers in his village in northern Iraq. Others are also slowly emerging from villages and towns with accounts of Islamic State's ferocity in imposing their ultra-hardline interpretation of Islam. Reuters' Michael Georgy reports from Iraq. Also see his story on Iraqi police and the grim end of would-be suicide bombers in the region.

Revolution a fading memory, economic frustrations grow in Tunisia

For years, trains ferried phosphate past Nouredine Ezzidine's Tunisian town, where young men like him are desperate for work. He joined protesters who saw one option to make demands on the government: No jobs for us, no phosphate for you. Their blockade remains in place 10 months after they set it up. Six years after the uprising swept President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali into exile, Tunisia's model of democratic transition is souring for many like Ezzidine.

Libyan officials squabble, residents protest as cash crisis hits home

When the doors of a Tripoli bank open, frantic customers surge forward, desperate for money they have been waiting weeks or months to withdraw. The scene is a sign of Libya's slide toward economic collapse despite oil wealth, and a U.N.-backed government's lack of headway toward ending political turmoil and armed conflict that have splintered the country.

Exclusive: Ackman's Pershing Square shakes up fees amid losses

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management is offering its hedge fund clients new fee arrangements following a second straight year of losses, according to a letter to investors seen by Reuters.