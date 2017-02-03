Reuters photo of the day

The way to a nation's trade policy is through its guacamole An employee selects avocados at the Global Fruit Packing Company in Uruapan, Michoacan, Mexico. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Exclusive: U.S. officials postpone interviews with asylum seekers held in Australian camps

U.S. immigration officials have postponed interviews with asylum seekers in an Australian camp on the Pacific island of Nauru since President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, suggesting Washington is already blocking progress on a controversial refugee resettlement deal. This led to the phone call in which Trump berated Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Reuters' Colin Packham and Aaron Bunch spoke to some refugees who say they're afraid for their future.

H-1B visa changes would hit Facebook hard

Among Silicon Valley’s top tech employers, Facebook could be the most vulnerable to Trump’s expected crackdown on guest-worker visas, according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. Labor Department filings. More than 15 percent of Facebook's U.S. employees in 2016 used a temporary work visa, giving the social media leader a legal classification as a H-1B “dependent” company. That is a higher proportion than Google, Apple, Amazon.com or Microsoft Corp.

UC Berkeley: Trump is not Dean Wormer, this is not Faber College

This is not an 'Animal House' update in the making. Donald Trump does not have the authority to withhold funding from the University of California at Berkeley where violent protests led to the cancellation of a speech by a far-right editor. Trump threatened to cut funds, saying the school failed to support free speech. Experts told Reuters that this isn't how federal funding to schools works, by and large.

Snap shoots for the sky, promises little in IPO pitch

While Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. will have time to polish its marketing pitch in the run-up to its $3 billion initial public offering, some analysts were taken aback that the company was just beginning to make money. Reuters' Lauren Hirsch and Liana Baker report.

Crude U.S. moves will hurt Canadian and European oil companies

The U.S. Senate is poised to overturn the so-called "resource extraction rule," a regulation requiring U.S. natural resources companies to disclose taxes and other payments to foreign governments. Overturning the regulation would leave Canadian and European natural resource companies with the most-stringent reporting standards in the world for payments to foreign governments, as U.S. companies like Exxon Mobil and Chevron would get a reprieve.