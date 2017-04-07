Reuters Select: The South is beating the Rust Belt on U.S. jobs revival

Reuters photo of the day

Even in the quietest moments...



A child sleeps on his mother’s lap while taking a ride on a rickshaw in Dhaka, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

U.S. South, not just Mexico, stands in way of Rust Belt jobs revival

As President Donald Trump faces pressure to deliver on his promise to revive manufacturing in the northern "rust belt" states that put him in the White House, his biggest challenge may not be Mexico or China, but the southern states that form the other pillar of his political base. States like Alabama have built a presence in the global supply chain in direct competition with the country's Midwestern industrial heartland, and even if Trump coaxes jobs back to the United States they may well head south rather than north. Reuters' Howard Schneider reports from Mobile, Alabama.

Trump works with the military pros

Confronting his first foreign policy crisis in the Syria poison gas attack earlier this week, Trump relied on seasoned military experts rather than the political operatives who dominated policy in the first weeks of his presidency. He also showed a willingness to move quickly on missile strikes against a Syrian airfield, officials involved in the deliberations told Reuters' John Walcott and Steve Holland

Exclusive: Billionaire investor Julian Robertson pulls plug on protégés fund

The portfolio let outsiders bet with him on would-be star managers. Robertson also has exited entirely from former protégée Nehal Chopra's Ratan Capital Management, according to recent regulatory filings. The Tiger Accelerated Fund managed just $28.5 million of outside capital as of Dec. 31, 2016, down more than 90 percent from $450 million at its launch in 2011.

Exclusive: KFC to curb antibiotic use in the chickens it buys

The move makes KFC the last of the big three chicken restaurants to join the fight against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs. KFC, the second-biggest U.S. chicken chain by sales after privately held Chick-fil-A, is giving its U.S. poultry suppliers until the end of 2018 to stop using antibiotics important to human medicine. Some 70 percent of antibiotics vital for fighting infections in humans are sold for use in meat and dairy production, and medical researchers have concerns that overuse of those drugs may diminish their effectiveness in fighting disease in humans. Reuters' Lisa Baertlein reports.

'Fight to the death': snipers slow down Iraqi forces in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces are trying to advance through the narrow, maze-like streets toward the symbolic al-Nuri mosque in Mosul, where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared a caliphate in 2014. But progress is much slower than in the early phases of the campaign, during which government forces took nearly three quarters of the city within five months. The front line has hardly moved in the past three weeks, and the militants, along with roughly 400,000 residents, are trapped inside a ring of Iraqi troops. The soldiers expect the militants to fight to the death. Reuters' Ulf Laessing reports from the scene.