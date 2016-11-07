Reuters Select: The election ate their homework: CEOs blame campaign for weakness

Reuters photo of the day

Hang journalists from a tree





A man wears a shirt reading "Rope. Tree. Journalist." as supporters gather to rally with Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The election ate their homework: CEOs blame campaign for weakness

Americans are too distracted or distraught by this year's presidential campaign to think about getting a dishwasher, buying an RV or opening a doughnut shop. And the race could crimp furniture sales, hotel bookings and even temporary help hiring. At least, that is the word from corporate executives in recent weeks who have laid at least some blame for their companies' performance or uneven consumer demand at the feet of Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

U.S. mutual fund managers brace for closer presidential election

The U.S. presidential election is looking like less of a certainty for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton than it did a month ago, prompting mutual fund managers to brace for more volatility by raising cash and getting their buying lists ready for opportunities.

Commentary: Comey's decision won't fix the fallout

The FBI director inflicted a wholly unnecessary wound on the Democratic presidential nominee and left a scar on the American body politic, writes Tim Weiner, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author of books on the FBI and CIA.

Dependent on migrant dollars, rural Mexico prays for Trump defeat

In the small southern market town of Molcaxac, 650 miles from the U.S. border, Alicia Villa is praying to God that Donald Trump does not become the next president of the United States. Over the past two decades, as Mexico's rural economy stalled, Molcaxac and hundreds of towns like it became dependent on dollars sent by relatives who made the perilous journey north, a lifeline she fears will be cut by a Trump White House.

Social media helps U.S. millennial voters register, turnout worries linger

As the youngest members of the millennial generation became old enough to vote in this year's U.S. presidential election, states and social media platforms poured efforts into online registration, hoping to attract these tech savvy voters who now surpass Baby Boomers as the country's largest demographic.

Buyers’ clubs for cheaper drugs help fight hepatitis and HIV

Frustrated by the high price of antiviral drugs, thousands of patients from London to Moscow to Sydney are turning to a new wave of online "buyers clubs" to get cheap generic medicines to cure hepatitis C and protect against HIV infection.

Sweden's clean corporate image dealt blow with insider trading case

The arrest of Hexagon chief executive Ola Rollen, one of Sweden's most successful CEOs, on suspicion of insider trading could not only threaten the company's standing but also the business reputation of the country.