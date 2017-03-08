Reuters Select: Investors, insurers and industry don't like the GOP healthcare plan

Investors, insurers and industry don't like the GOP healthcare plan

The House Republican health insurance plan suggests health insurance after Obamacare will be less affordable, investors, insurers and industry sources told Reuters. This raises questions about future enrollment and insurance company participation. The legislation, which ran into opposition from conservatives, rolls back some of the key tenets of former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law. Reuters’ Michael Erman and Caroline Humer report.

You don't bring me oil

Venezuela's state-run oil company has spent at least a decade trying to build business ties and boost shipments to refineries in India, where crowds once welcomed the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez with cries of "Viva!" Now, it is being forced to slash sales because of declining crude production and obligations under oil-for-loan deals with China and Russia. Reuters correspondents report from Caracas, Houston and New Delhi.

Hacking techniques and you: The CIA FAQ

WikiLeaks released what it said were thousands of documents that described internal CIA discussions on hacking techniques that it has used to circumvent security on electronic devices for spying. Reuters answers some questions that people might have about whether their data is open for CIA review. One key question to consider: What should I do if I'm worried? Answer: Most people do not need to worry about being targeted by intelligence agencies.

A kind of return to life in the radiation zone

In Japan’s mostly deserted seaside town of Namie, near the site of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, a truck occasionally whizzes past the darkened shops with cracked walls and fallen signs that line the main . Workers repair a damaged home nearby, and about 60 employees prepare for the return of former residents in the largely untouched town hall. Not far away, two wild boars stick their snouts in someone's yard, snuffling for food. Signs of life are returning nearly six years after residents fled radiation spewed by the nearby plant when it was struck by an earthquake and tsunami. But it won't be the same.

Airbus might get rid of its stairway to heaven

Airbus is considering doing away with one of the hallmarks of its A380 superjumbo plane, a "grand staircase" echoing the era of cruise ships, as it looks to revive sales of the world's largest airliner, industry sources told Reuters exclusively.

Reuters photo of the day

'Where the mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea'

Northern Ireland is seen on the left and the Republic of Ireland is seen on the right. Photo taken in Omeath, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne