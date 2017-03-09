Reuters photo of the day

International Women's Day, 2017, New York REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Exclusive: U.S. weighs deploying up to 1,000 'reserve' troops for Islamic State fight

Proponents of the option, which has not been previously reported, said it would provide U.S. commanders on the ground greater flexibility to quickly respond to unforeseen opportunities and challenges on the battlefield. It would also represent a step away from standard practices under President Barack Obama's administration by leaving the ultimate decision on whether to deploy some of those Kuwait-based reserve forces in Syria or Iraq to local commanders. Reuters' Phil Stewart reports.

He's not the Donald Trump you see online, executives say

In early morning or late-night tweets and in speeches, President Donald Trump has lambasted companies for cost overruns, high prices, foreign manufacturing and more, often knocking down their share prices. But Reuters interviews with nearly a dozen executives and lobbyists who have met him suggest that Trump in person is a mix of charm and cajoling, flexible and inquisitive, a schmoozer who remembers birthdays and often lavishes praise on their companies. This may be one reason why so many chief executives have said he's good for business, despite the tweet torpedoes. Reuters' Ginger Gibson and David Shepardson report.

Aircraft carriers, championed by Trump, are vulnerable to attack

Trump's expansion plans for Navy warships come as evidence mounts that potential enemies have built new anti-ship weapons able to destroy much of the United States’ expensive fleet of carriers. And as they have been for decades, carriers remain vulnerable to submarines. Reuters' Scot Paltrow reports.

U.S. shale plots production growth despite OPEC's warning

U.S. shale oil producers are plotting ambitious production growth outside the red-hot Permian Basin in Texas, widening a resurgence that could confound OPEC's strategy to tighten global supplies. As shale firms rebound from a two-year price war with OPEC, many are planning to expand production in North Dakota, Oklahoma and other shale regions. Reuters' Ernest Scheyder reports.

We're gonna need a smaller boat

Sydney Harbour: it's beautiful and popular and not big enough for everyone who wants to visit it. Reuters' Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole report on Australia's inadequate investment in its tourist infrastructure, and how that's playing out as Asian tourist numbers rise, particularly in New South Wales. Meanwhile, Jonathan Barrett and Aaron Bunch report on another problem for Oz: the number of water deaths among swimmers and anglers remains high despite a public safety campaign.