10 months ago
Reuters Select: The election is over. The anger remains.
November 9, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

Reuters Select: The election is over. The anger remains.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Reuters photo of the day
Build a polling place and they will come

A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators during the U.S. presidential election in Philadelphia, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

A voter casts his ballot inside the garage of Chobert Decorators during the U.S. presidential election in Philadelphia, U.S. November 8, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Anger uncorked
For friends and family feuding over the election, it will be hard to put the cork back in the bottle now that the results are in, finds a Reuters investigation. As a divided America seeks to heal and get ready for a Trump administration, the feelings unleashed on social media are still running strong.

Commentary: Up the Establishment!
Even Americans don’t think Donald Trump is qualified to serve as president. Reuters’ political columnist Bill Schneider explains why they voted for him anyway.

Worth a thousand words…
When emotions have you at a loss for words, you can always look at the pictures. Reuters’ photographers bring you the best images from Election Day.

Crucifixions in Mosul
Islamic State militants fighting to hold on to their Iraqi stronghold have displayed the crucified bodies of five people they said gave information to "the enemy." And as a coalition of more than 100,000 fighters gained some ground in Mosul, Reuters spoke to residents who said IS vice patrols are still on the streets checking for infractions of their rules on beards, clothes and smoking habits.

Breakingviews: Valeant’s pricing pushback
A disastrous quarter for Valeant Pharmaceuticals represents a bad sign of things to come for a whole industry, writes Reuters’ Breakingviews columnist Robert Cyran. Cyran notes that while some problems are specific to Valeant, intensifying pressure stands to upend business models heavily dependent on raising prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
