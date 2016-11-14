Reuters Select: Same old lame duck

Reuters photo of the day

Super Cock-a-doodle-doo

The weathercock of the church of St.Peter and Paul is seen in front of a moon on the eve of the "supermoon" spectacle in the village of Klein-Auheim near Hanau, Germany, early evening November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Same old lame duck

With the election over, Congress will be back in session this week trying to keep the government afloat. Washington has been operating under a temporary budget since Oct. 1 that expires on Dec. 9. The next recess is set to start Dec. 17, and there’s an additional break for Thanksgiving, so the “lame duck” session needs to move fast. The Republicans face a smaller majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives come Jan. 20.

Commentary: Many dangers, little time

Put trade, North Korea and Iran at the top of the list of problems that President Trump will face when he takes office in January. Andrew Hammond, an associate at the London School of Economics’ foreign policy think tank, says everyone – especially our European allies - is uncertain how Donald Trump will govern.

Decoy war

Islamic State is trying to subvert the air campaign against it with wooden replicas of tanks and Humvees and bearded mannequins. From far away, they look real, but up close, the handful of mockups captured last week at a training north of Mosul resemble toys.

Unpunished abuse

A conviction of a touring serial child abuser from Britain has lifted a veil on the weakness of Malaysia’s judicial system in being able to prosecute child abuse cases. According to classified data Malaysian police compiled and shared with Reuters for a special report, 12,987 cases of child sexual abuse were reported to police between January 2012 and July of this year. Charges were filed in 2,189 cases, resulting in just 140 convictions.

Forget Canada, move to Mars

For those tired of Earth and its problems, a home on Mars is something nice to dream about. A new show home designed for life on the red planet is on display in London on a mocked-up Martian landscape at the Royal Observatory Greenwich. The pod-like construction has room for a bed and a computer desk and space to grow plants and exercise.