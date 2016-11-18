Reuters Select: The deadly epidemic America is ignoring

Superbugs’ deadly costs

Dan Greulich underwent two liver-and-kidney transplants in the span of a decade. Less than three weeks into his second recovery, the insurance company executive contracted the first of half a dozen different antibiotic resistant infections – a common and often lethal hazard of hospital stays. A Reuters investigation finds that Greulich is one of the tens of thousands of people whose infections and deaths by superbug are not tracked by public health agencies, but which cost the U.S. healthcare system billions of dollars every year.

Can Trump make coal great again?

Most of the U.S. coal industry doubts Donald Trump can fulfill his promise to reinvigorate the ailing industry in a country awash in dirt-cheap natural gas. But Timothy Gardner reports that the sub-section of the coal sector that mines metallurgical coal – a variety used by steel makers instead of power plants – is gearing up for a Trump-inspired boom if he keeps his promise to upgrade America’s roads, bridges and tunnels after he takes office.

Inside Russia’s Eurobond battle

Russia’s bid to make money through a Eurobond almost collapsed before it managed to raise its target of $1.75 billion. But while Moscow said the bond showed it could still access Western credit markets, many financial experts see the issue as a hollow victory.

Commentary: ‘I’m a Donald Trump optimist’

Reuters columnist John Lloyd explains why he doesn’t think the U.S. president-elect “will be as bad as the worst fears.” Responding to global commentators who see Trump as a fascist in the making, Lloyd writes: “My main reason for “optimism” is America’s tradition of liberty, its ineradicable pluralism – and (to sound a populist note) the American people.”

‘Ready for martyrdom’

Islamic State threatened more suicide attacks in Mosul as U.S.-backed Iraqi troops expanded their foothold on the eastern side of Islamic State’s stronghold in the Iraqi city. A Reuters correspondent reporting from Tahrir, where Iraq’s elite Counter-Terrorism Service now holds territory, saw civilians streaming out of the nearby Aden district where fighting blazed, pushing trolleys containing their belongings and carrying home-made white flags.