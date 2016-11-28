Reuters Select: Cubans wish Castro were around to take on Trump

Fear and grieving in Havana

Cubans are fretting over their future after Donald Trump moves into the White House--especially now that the death of Fidel Castro has left them without a charismatic leader to counter Trump’s bombast. Many residents told Reuters that they fear the new U.S. president will slam the door shut on nascent trade and travel ties, undoing two years of détente under President Barack Obama. Trump’s campaign messages were mixed, and weekend statements from his team offered little in the way of clarification.

A Handy bill for gig workers

Workers in the app-driven “gig economy” are ramping up their battle to win benefits for performing on-demand work like offering rides and deliveries. In advance of that effort, online home-cleaning company Handy has circulated a draft bill, seen by Reuters, that would establish guidelines for a portable benefits plan for New York workers. If lawmakers move forward, the state would be the first to authorize industry-wide portable benefits and could serve as a model nationwide.

Commentary: The top three global winners and losers under Trump

While the world waits for President-elect Donald Trump to flesh out his foreign policy, Reuters columnist Josh Cohen, a former USAID project officer, offers his take on the winners and losers so far. Among the losers: Mexico, where the peso fell to an all-time low the day after the U.S. election, and the partly-submerged Maldives, which is unlikely to get any help from climate-skeptic Trump. At the top of the winners list: Israel.

Police shootings echo through criminology classrooms

The slogan on New York subway cars sound like an ad for activism: "Justice now, but justice how?" But the message is actually part of an ad for the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, which is making curriculum changes in the wake of high-profile killings of black men and boys. Reuters’ David Ingram reports that a number of other schools across the country are adapting their courses too.

Exclusive: Chinese money for U.S. chips

A Chinese buyout firm, Canyon Bridge Capital Partners, is set to acquire U.S.-based chip maker Lattice Semiconductor Corp for $1.3 billion this month. The cash for the deal comes partially from China's central government and has indirect links to its space programs, according to a Reuters review of a dozen filings. U.S. regulators will likely look closely at the deal because the connection could mean that the technology gained through the purchase could be used by China's military. "It is a red flag," said James Lewis, a researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.