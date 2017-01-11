Reuters Select: Make American CEOs great again

Reuters photo of the day

You know it's true

From a refugee camp north of Athens. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Make American CEOs great again

Trump's proposed policies for lower taxes, less Wall Street regulation and more infrastructure spending have energized the U.S. stock market. This has pushed up the value of stock options held by many American chief executives, Tim McLaughlin and Ross Kerber report. See this graphic for a list of the main beneficiaries and how much money they're making.

Donald Trump: corporate risk factor

Nationalist rhetoric and the president-elect's willingness to use his Twitter account as a cudgel has so rattled some companies that they are putting on hold mergers and acquisitions that may involve big job cuts, or moving production or tax domiciles abroad, out of fear that he'll call those deals unpatriotic, bankers tell Reuters' Lauren Hirsch and Mike Stone.

Nutella's potential palm problem

Italy's Ferrero considers palm oil a key and irreplaceable ingredient in its hazelnut-and-chocolate spread. Using any other oil changes the nature of the treat, they say. It also would be much more expensive to use other oils. That's why Ferrero is defending palm oil against a recent study's conclusion that it presents a cancer risk. Reuters' Francesca Landini and Giancarlo Navach report from Alba, Italy.

Don't mention the yuan

China's foreign exchange regulator is telling banks to keep its instructions about curbing capital outflows secret and to ensure that research analysts keep any negative views about the yuan's prospects to themselves, several bankers told Reuters.

What the rich and powerful will fret about in Davos this year

Divided societies, rising populism, robots taking our jobs away from us, and climate change, reports Reuters' Ben Hirschler.