FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Select Income to buy Cole Corporate in $3 billion deal
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 2, 2014 / 10:34 AM / 3 years ago

Select Income to buy Cole Corporate in $3 billion deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Select Income REIT SIR.N said it would buy office REIT Cole Corporate Income Trust in a $3 billion deal to expand its portfolio in the United States.

Cole Corporate stockholders can opt to receive $10.50 in cash or 0.36 shares of Select Income’s common stock, the companies said.

The stock component is valued at $10.04 per share based on Select Income stock’s Friday close.

The cash or the stock consideration cannot exceed 60 percent of the total, the companies said.

REIT Cole Corporate Income Trust is managed by Cole Capital, a unit of American Realty Capital Properties Inc ARCP.O.

The deal will give Select Income 64 office and industrial net lease properties and tenants such as Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Tesoro Corp TSO.N, Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) and F5 Networks (FFIV.O).

Select Income, managed by Reit Management & Research LLC, will also get 23 healthcare properties from Cole Corporate. The company plans to sell these properties to Senior Housing Properties Trust SNH.N, which is also managed by Reit Management, for about $539 million.

UBS Investment Bank was financial adviser to Select Income while Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP acted as legal counsel.

Wells Fargo Securities LLC and Hentschel & Co financially advised Cole Corporate and Morris, Manning & Martin LLP and Venable LLP provided transaction counsel.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.