FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Selena Gomez cancels Australia tour to 'spend time on myself'
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
December 20, 2013 / 2:15 AM / 4 years ago

Selena Gomez cancels Australia tour to 'spend time on myself'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pop singer Selena Gomez on Thursday canceled her upcoming Australian concert tour, saying she needs to take the time to put herself before work.

The 21-year-old former Disney star was to perform five concerts in Australia, beginning on February 1, 2014, in Perth and concluding on February 8 in Melbourne.

“My fans are so important to me and I would never want to disappoint them,” the “Come & Get It” singer said in a statement. “But it has become clear to me and those close to me that after many years of putting my work first, I need to spend some time on myself in order to be the best person I can be.”

Texas-born Gomez, who has also branched into serious film roles, is set to tour Asia in January.

Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.