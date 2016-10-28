Comma.ai is canceling development of a planned self-driving device after U.S. safety regulators threatened to prohibit its sale, the San Francisco-based startup company said Friday on Twitter.

A letter from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it was investigating whether the device, called Comma One, complies with federal regulations. The agency urged the company to delay sale of the device.

The letter expressed concern about potential risk to "customers and other road users."

Comma.ai tweeted that it "will be exploring other products and markets."

