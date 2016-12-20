Temasek energy executive to join Sembcorp Industries as CEO

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Industrial conglomerate Sembcorp Industries Ltd named Neil McGregor, a senior official at Singapore state investor Temasek, as its new chief executive from April.

At present, McMcGregor is the senior managing director and head of energy and resources at Temasek International. He will succeed Tang Kin Fei, who is retiring after 30 years with the company.

Temasek holds a stake of almost 50 percent in Sembcorp Industries. Sembcorp Industries is the largest shareholder in rig builder Sembcorp Marine, which has been hit by a slump in orders due to the downturn in the energy market.