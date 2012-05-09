FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SemGroup posts loss
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 9, 2012 / 1:31 PM / in 5 years

SemGroup posts loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oil and gas infrastructure company SemGroup Corp (SEMG.N) posted a loss for the first quarter, hurt by weak performance at its storage business and a loss of revenue from its unit SemStream.

SemGroup, which recently staved off a buyout bid from bigger rival Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA.N), sold SemStream to NGL Energy (NGL.N) last year.

Net loss attributable to SemGroup Corp was $1.4 million, or 3 cents per share, compared with net profit of $0.03 million, or breakeven per share, last year.

Revenue for the company, which purchases, transports, stores and distributes natural gas liquids, fell 22 percent to $317.7 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 20 cents a share, on revenue of $364.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rose Rock Midstream LP RRMS.N, a limited partnership formed by SemGroup, posted a 2 percent rise in net income at $7.8 million, or 45 cents per share.

Tulsa, Oklahoma-based SemGroup’s shares, which touched a year high of $31.99 early this month, closed at $29.95 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.