Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) on Tuesday told its 21.6 million customers they no longer need to reduce natural gas use to help prevent power shortages due to cooler-than-normal weather.

SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy, first asked customers to voluntarily reduce gas use on Sunday night by limiting how much they heated their homes and washing clothes in cold water.

At the same time it also told non-core industrial customers, including refineries and power plants, that the utility could cut gas supplies to them but it was not needed.

A major supply constraint for SoCalGas is the limited access it has to its giant Aliso Canyon gas storage facility in Los Angeles following a massive methane leak between October 2015 and February 2016.

SoCalGas spokesman Chris Gilbride said earlier on Tuesday that the utility did not pull any gas from Aliso Canyon during this call for conservation, noting on Monday that the company did "draw significantly on other fields to maintain system reliability."

Gas demand hit 3.6 billion cubic feet (bcf) on Monday, with almost 3.0 bcf coming from pipeline imports and 0.6 bcf from SoCalGas' other three storage facilities, according to the company website.

It expected demand to dip to 3.4 bcf on Tuesday as the weather moderates with 3.0 bcf coming from pipeline imports and 0.4 bcf from storage.

SoCalGas said temperatures in Southern California were expected to rise from an average of 51 Fahrenheit (11 Celsius) on Monday to the mid 50sF for the next few days.

The state of California required SoCalGas to keep 15 bcf in Aliso Canyon, which has a capacity of 86 bcf, to minimize risk of gas shortages that could result in electricity outages.

But that may not be enough to prevent the utility from curtailing supplies to power plants and other industrial facilities this winter.

Earlier this year, California state agencies said in a technical report that SoCalGas could have a tough time meeting a forecast peak demand of 5.2 bcf on the winter's coldest days without tapping Aliso Canyon.

While the SoCalGas system can accept up to 3.875 bcf per day in pipeline supplies, it usually only moves about 3 bcfd and has not received more than 3.4 bcfd at any time in the last five years, according to the report.

