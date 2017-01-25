SoCalGas taps Aliso Canyon natgas again in response to cold snap

(Reuters) - Southern California Gas Co (SoCalGas) on Wednesday said it started withdrawing natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility for a second day in a row to support the reliability of the region's gas and electricity systems during a cold snap.

"All customers are urged to reduce gas use to help lower the risk of possible gas and electricity shortages ... until further notice," SoCalGas said in a statement.

The company said it tapped Aliso Canyon for only the second time since January 2016 "to avoid curtailments or service interruption for large customers, including electric generators, refineries, and other critical service providers such as hospitals, airports and transit systems."

SoCalGas has only limited access to fuel at Aliso Canyon following a massive methane leak from the facility, located in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles, between October 2015-February 2016. For its non-core industrial customers, including refineries and power plants, SoCalGas warned it may be forced to issue a notice to curtail service.

SoCalGas, a unit of California energy company Sempra Energy, serves 21.6 million consumers in Southern California.

California agencies said in a study looking at the Aliso Canyon outage that SoCalGas could have a tough time meeting a forecast peak demand of 5.2 billion cubic feet (bcf) on the coldest days this winter without fuel from the facility.

SoCalGas forecast that temperatures would average 46 degrees Fahrenheit (7.8 Celsius) across its service area on Wednesday, before rising to 47 F on Thursday and 49 F on Friday.

The utility forecast gas demand would reach 4.0 bcf on both Wednesday and Thursday, with 3.2 bcf coming from pipeline imports and 0.8 bcf from the four SoCalGas storage facilities. Gas usage was expected to dip to 3.8 bcf on Friday as temperatures rise.

On Monday and Tuesday, SoCalGas delivered almost 4.2 bcf of gas, its highest demand so far this winter, company data showed. One bcf of gas is enough for about five million U.S. homes.

California required SoCalGas to keep 15 bcf in the 86-bcf Aliso Canyon facility to minimize risk of gas shortages that could result in electricity outages.

In past years, SoCalGas has pulled fuel from Aliso Canyon on an almost daily basis during the coldest winter months to keep homes and businesses warm and fuel power plants and refineries.

California will hold public meetings on Feb. 1-2 to decide if SoCalGas can start injecting a reduced amount of gas back into Aliso Canyon.