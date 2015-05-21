FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senator Vitter withdraws amendment on bank capital minimums
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 21, 2015 / 5:02 PM / 2 years ago

Senator Vitter withdraws amendment on bank capital minimums

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Senator David Vitter (R-LA) leaves the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. Republican members of the Senate Banking Committee withdrew controversial amendments on Thursday for consideration as part of a broader legislative package that would reform the Federal Reserve and provide regulatory relief to small banks.

Louisiana Senator David Vitter withdrew a proposed amendment to the financial regulatory bill that aimed to end “too big to fail” by requiring certain mega banks to face new 10 percent capital levels.

Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey withdrew another proposed change that would have repealed a major provision of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law that permits U.S. regulators to carry out the “orderly liquidation” of large complex financial firms, and replaced it with reforms to the U.S. bankruptcy laws.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Sarah N. Lynch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.