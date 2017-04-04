FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Senate Banking panel votes in favor of Clayton's SEC nomination
World
PicturesReuters TV
#Politics
April 4, 2017 / 2:28 PM / 5 months ago

Senate Banking panel votes in favor of Clayton's SEC nomination

Sarah N. Lynch

1 Min Read

Jay Clayton is sworn in to testify at a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on his nomination of to be chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. March 23, 2017.Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted on Tuesday to advance Jay Clayton's nomination as the next head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to the full Senate for approval.

The committee voted 15 to 8, with some Democrats including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown of Ohio voting against him amid concerns about his close ties to Wall Street through his career as a deal-making attorney for the law firm Sullivan & Cromwell.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
