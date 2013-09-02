FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senegalese human rights campaigner appointed as justice minister
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 2, 2013 / 8:32 PM / 4 years ago

Senegalese human rights campaigner appointed as justice minister

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal’s new Prime Minister Aminata Toure named a cabinet on Monday, putting a veteran human rights campaigner in the key post of justice minister, suggesting high-profile graft and rights cases were likely to remain a priority.

Toure, who was herself justice minister in the previous cabinet, named Sidiki Kaba, the former head of the International Federation of Human Rights, to her old ministerial position.

Under President Macky Sall, who won power in March 2012,the government has fast-tracked the prosecution of the son of former President Abdoulaye Wade on embezzlement charges.

Kaba will oversee the long-delayed trial of former Chadian leader Hissene Habre, accused of crimes against humanity during his 1982-1990 rule. Earlier this year, Senegal inaugurated a special tribunal to judge Habre, who has lived in Dakar since being toppled in a coup.

Amid criticism that Sall’s government has not done enough to improve the lives of ordinary Senegalese, most of whom live beneath the poverty line, Toure pledged to speed up economic reforms.

“We will speed up the pace of our public development programs and reforms to enable every person in Senegal to feel the change in their daily livelihood,” Toure, Senegal’s second female prime minister, told reporters.

Amadou Ba, former head of the Senegalese tax office, was appointed finance minister, as the government strives to increase its revenues.

Sall fired former Prime Minister Abdoul Mbaye on Sunday a little more than a year after naming the former banker to head the government.

Reporting By Diadie Ba; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.