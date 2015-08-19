FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senegal mourns loss of master drummer N'Diaye Rose
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Music News
August 19, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Senegal mourns loss of master drummer N'Diaye Rose

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal’s Doudou N‘Diaye Rose, one of Africa’s master drummers and named a “human treasure” by the United Nations, died on Wednesday at the age of 85, a local musician said.

N‘Diaye Rose has enchanted audiences from Paris to Tokyo by beating his sabar or “tamtam”, a Senegalese drum made out of cow or sheep skin originally used to communicate between villages.

Born into a family of “griot” storytellers, he has collaborated with U.S. jazz star Miles Davis and once stunned an audience on the Goree Island off the coast of the capital Dakar by leading a group of 100 drummers in unison.

“It’s one of the greatest losses to our country in terms of music and rhthms. He always encouraged me and gave me a chance,” said Senegalese Grammy Award-winning singer Youssou N‘dour.

Local media did not specify the cause of death, saying only that he had suffered from an illness.

Reporting by Diadie Ba, Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.