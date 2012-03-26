France's Sarkozy welcomes Sall victory in Senegal

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s President Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday welcomed the victory of opposition candidate Macky Sall in Senegal’s presidential election, saying it was good news for all of Africa.

“It’s good news for Africa in general and for Senegal in particular. Senegal is a major African country and a model of democracy,” Sarkozy told France Info radio in an interview.

Sall beat incumbent President Abdoulaye Wade in Sunday’s presidential election, ending Wade’s bid for a third term that had sparked deadly clashes in the normally peaceful country.