FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Rolls-Royce to buy outstanding stake in ITP for 720 million euros
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 11, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Rolls-Royce to buy outstanding stake in ITP for 720 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Rolls-Royce (RR.L) said it would buy the outstanding 53.1 percent shareholding in aircraft engine and components firm Industria de Turbo Propulsores (ITP) owned by SENER Grupo de Ingeniería for 720 million euros ($795 million).

Rolls-Royce said the agreement allowed it the flexibility to settle up to 50 percent of the purchase price in shares.

ITP, which was created in 1989 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, has partnered with Rolls-Royce on all Trent engine programs, the companies said.

($1 = 0.9056 euros)

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.