Sensata temporarily suspends operations at South Korea unit
October 3, 2012 / 11:35 AM / in 5 years

Sensata temporarily suspends operations at South Korea unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Netherlands-based Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. temporarily suspended manufacturing operations at its South Korean unit due to a recent fire in a building at the site.

The company confirmed that there were no on-site injuries as a result of the fire.

Sensata supplies sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products.

The company expects to take a charge of about $3 million to $5 million in the current quarter for loss of inventory, equipment and damage to the building, it said in a statement.

It also expects some loss of revenue in the fourth quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $29.98 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon

