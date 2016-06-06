FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

SentinelOne hires prominent cyber-security expert Jeremiah Grossman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Security software maker SentinelOne said on Monday that it has hired prominent cyber-security expert Jeremiah Grossman, who last month left WhiteHat Security which he founded 15 years ago.

Grossman, 39, has joined as chief of security strategy for SentinelOne, which sells software to protect Windows, Mac and Linux computers against cyber attacks with malware.

In an interview, Grossman said the job includes both marketing and technical responsibilities.

Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
