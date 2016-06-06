SentinelOne hires prominent cyber-security expert Jeremiah Grossman

(Reuters) - Security software maker SentinelOne said on Monday that it has hired prominent cyber-security expert Jeremiah Grossman, who last month left WhiteHat Security which he founded 15 years ago.

Grossman, 39, has joined as chief of security strategy for SentinelOne, which sells software to protect Windows, Mac and Linux computers against cyber attacks with malware.

In an interview, Grossman said the job includes both marketing and technical responsibilities.