Spain sells more of EADS stake for 126 million euros
August 1, 2013 / 5:57 PM / in 4 years

Spain sells more of EADS stake for 126 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logo of EADS is seen at the European aerospace and defence group EADS headquarters in Les Mureaux near Paris January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s State Industrial Holding Company (SEPI) said on Thursday it had sold 0.36 percent of European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA for 126 million euros ($166.7 million), further reducing its stake in the company.

SEPI sold the stake through the Spanish EADS Warehousing Foundation, a company it had transferred the shares to, which mandated Merrill Lynch for the sale of 2.8 million shares.

SEPI now holds a 4.1 percent stake in Airbus parent company EADS following an earlier placement in April that reduced its share of the company to 4.2 percent from 5.4 percent.

An ownership shake-up announced in March would leave France and Germany with core stakes in EADS of 12 percent each and Spain 4 percent, with a lock-up expiring on July 31.

The EADS shares were sold at 44.88 euros each. The company’s share price closed at 45.23 euros on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7557 euros)

Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

