Spain sells more of EADS stake for 126 million euros

Logo of EADS is seen at the European aerospace and defence group EADS headquarters in Les Mureaux near Paris January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s State Industrial Holding Company (SEPI) said on Thursday it had sold 0.36 percent of European aerospace group EADS EAD.PA for 126 million euros ($166.7 million), further reducing its stake in the company.

SEPI sold the stake through the Spanish EADS Warehousing Foundation, a company it had transferred the shares to, which mandated Merrill Lynch for the sale of 2.8 million shares.

SEPI now holds a 4.1 percent stake in Airbus parent company EADS following an earlier placement in April that reduced its share of the company to 4.2 percent from 5.4 percent.

An ownership shake-up announced in March would leave France and Germany with core stakes in EADS of 12 percent each and Spain 4 percent, with a lock-up expiring on July 31.

The EADS shares were sold at 44.88 euros each. The company’s share price closed at 45.23 euros on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7557 euros)