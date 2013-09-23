FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sequenom exploring options for genetic analysis business
#Health News
September 23, 2013 / 8:42 PM / 4 years ago

Sequenom exploring options for genetic analysis business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sequenom Inc, a maker of diagnostic tests, said it is exploring a full range of strategic options for its genetic analysis business.

The San Diego, California company has hired Jefferies LLC as financial advisor.

The genetic analysis segment, which conducts research into genetic structures to explore better ways of treating diseases, is one of the two business segments of Sequenom.

The other is molecular diagnostics, which handles diagnostic testing services related to prenatal and women’s health.

Sequenom’s shares rose as much as 12 percent immediately in extended trading after the news. The stock closed at $2.76 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

