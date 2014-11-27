Sequoia leads $6 million investment in Singaporean mobile marketplace app

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Sequoia Capital has led a $6 million investment in Singapore’s Carousell, a mobile marketplace app, the firms said on Thursday, highlighting growing investor interest in mobile-based services in the region.

The other investors in the current round of funding include Rakuten Ventures, the venture capital fund of Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Inc, and Golden Gate Ventures.

Carousell allows sellers to list an item for sale by taking a photo. Buyers can purchase items by chatting with sellers via an in-built private chat messenger.

Carousell said the funding will be used to accelerate international expansion to countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Earlier this week, Rakuten invested $10 million in Singapore’s PocketMath, a mobile advertising platform, in what was the biggest single investment by Rakuten Ventures to date.