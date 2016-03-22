FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sequoia Fund sold 1.5 million Valeant shares: WSJ
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 22, 2016 / 12:22 AM / a year ago

Sequoia Fund sold 1.5 million Valeant shares: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc’s (VRX.N) largest stakeholder, Sequoia Fund, said it sold about 1.5 million shares of the company’s stock last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc, which runs Sequoia, told the Journal that the Valeant shares were sold to reduce investor taxes by booking capital losses.

The shares were bought in October, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb’s executive vice president, David Poppe, told the Journal.

In January, Ruane, Cunniff & Goldfarb, long known for its ties to Warren Buffett, was sued by shareholders who claimed it recklessly took a huge stake in the embattled drug company Valeant, causing more than $2 billion in losses.

Valeant, a target of a securities investigation and under scrutiny for its pricing and accounting practices, said on Monday that its longtime chief executive officer was leaving just three weeks after returning from a medical leave.

Ruane, Cunniff could not immediately be reached outside of regular business hours.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.