Five dead, 23 injured in Slovak bus crash in Serbia

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Five people died and 23 were injured early on Tuesday when a Slovak bus bringing holidaymakers home from the Greek island of Corfu swerved off a highway in southern Serbia, officials said.

Slovak media said all the dead were Slovaks.

The injured were being treated in hospitals in the towns of Aleksinac and Nis, about 200 km (120 miles) south of Belgrade, the Serbian interior ministry said.

The Slovak daily Dennik N said the bus was carrying 29 passengers and two drivers, including 12 Czech citizens and a number of Hungarians.

The Slovak interior ministry said it was ready to send a government plane to Serbia to bring home some passengers and another on Wednesday to evacuate those with more serious injuries.

Serbian police said the bus swerved off the highway linking Serbia with Macedonia and Greece.