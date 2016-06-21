FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Five dead, 23 injured in Slovak bus crash in Serbia
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 21, 2016 / 7:44 AM / a year ago

Five dead, 23 injured in Slovak bus crash in Serbia

A Slovak bus bringing holidaymakers home from the Greek island of Corfu, is pictured after it swerved off a highway near the town of Aleksinac, Serbia June 21, 2016.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Five people died and 23 were injured early on Tuesday when a Slovak bus bringing holidaymakers home from the Greek island of Corfu swerved off a highway in southern Serbia, officials said.

Slovak media said all the dead were Slovaks.

The injured were being treated in hospitals in the towns of Aleksinac and Nis, about 200 km (120 miles) south of Belgrade, the Serbian interior ministry said.

The Slovak daily Dennik N said the bus was carrying 29 passengers and two drivers, including 12 Czech citizens and a number of Hungarians.

The Slovak interior ministry said it was ready to send a government plane to Serbia to bring home some passengers and another on Wednesday to evacuate those with more serious injuries.

Serbian police said the bus swerved off the highway linking Serbia with Macedonia and Greece.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Additional reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova in Bratislava; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.