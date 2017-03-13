FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Serbia's prime minister says 27 firms interested in Tesla airport sale
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 13, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 5 months ago

Serbia's prime minister says 27 firms interested in Tesla airport sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Serbia's Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic arrives to the meeting of heads of government Central and Eastern European countries and China in Riga, Latvia, November 5, 2016.Ints Kalnins

BELGRADE (Reuters) - As many as 27 companies have expressed their interest in bidding for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday.

As part of a three-year 1.2 billion-euro loan deal with the International Monetary Fund, Belgrade is required to sell off state-owned companies and expects the airport deal to be worth around 400 million euros ($430 million).

"Twenty seven companies have expressed their interest, five from China, (also from) France, Germany and other countries," Vucic told reporters in Belgrade. "It will be a big battle over the concession as everyone sees Belgrade as a big and important regional ... hub," he said.

Nikola Tesla airport, located 17 kilometers (10 miles) from Belgrade's city center, handled 4.92 million passengers in 2016, 3 percent more than a year earlier.

Under the terms of the tendering bidders will first have to submit non-binding bids for financing, development, maintenance and managing the airport by mid-April.

Aerodrom Nikola Tesla reported a 13 percent rise in net profits in the first nine months of last year, to 2.4 billion Serbian dinars ($21 million).

On Monday, shares in the company, which is majority-owned by the state, were down 0.08 percent at 1,261 dinars ($10.88).

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.