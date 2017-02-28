FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
February 28, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 6 months ago

One killed and 25 injured in blast at Serbian military depot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BELGRADE (Reuters) - One person was killed and 25 were injured on Tuesday by an explosion at a military repair depot in the central Serbian town of Kragujevac, the defense ministry said.

A search for another three missing workers was continuing, it said in a statement.

The blast occurred at around 1.20 p.m. (1220 GMT) after a fire broke out in a section for decommissioning ordnance, Tanjug news agency reported.

The repair depot in Kragujevac, founded in 1853, is situated outside residential areas.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Andrew Roche

