Serb president cancels Bosnia trip amid row over commander's arrest

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic canceled his first official visit to Bosnia on Monday after a Muslim Bosniak member of the country’s inter-ethnic presidency opposed it over the arrest of a wartime Bosniak commander.

Swiss police last week arrested Naser Oric on a Serbian arrest warrant over his role in the alleged killings of Serbs around Srebrenica during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war. Oric is currently being detained, pending extradition, which he will contest.

The visit of Nikolic, once a firebrand of the Greater Serbia ideology that fueled the Yugoslav wars of the 1990s, was aimed at easing ties between the two former rivals still struggling with the bloody legacy of the war which killed 100,000 people.

But Bosnian presidency member Bakir Izetbegovic said the visit, scheduled for Tuesday, should be postponed because Serbia had requested Oric’s extradition, despite judicial cooperation agreements under which the case should be transferred to Bosnia.

Bosnia’s Muslims see the arrest of Oric as an attempt by Serbia to overshadow the commemoration next month of the 20th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre of about 8,000 Muslims by the Bosnian Serb forces.

The country’s tripartite presidency, consisting of a Serb, a Croat and a Bosniak, could not reach consensus on the issue, prompting Nikolic to cancel the visit.

“President Nikolic will always go on an official visit to Bosnia when all three members of the presidency demonstrate unity and readiness,” the statement from Nikolic’s office said.

“Unfortunately ... a request for the postponement of the visit followed, so that individuals could make political points among ultranationalists,” the statement added.

Oric was indicted by The Hague-based International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) for crimes against Serbs and was acquitted in 2008. The ruling angered the Bosnian Serbs and Serbia, who see the tribunal as biased against them.

Mladen Ivanic, the Bosnian Serb chairman of the presidency, said the cancellation of Nikolic’s visit might worsen relations between the two neighbors. “I think this is not good and takes us several steps backwards,” Ivanic said.

The war in Bosnia killed an estimated 100,000 people between 1992 and 1995. It ended with a Dayton peace accord that left the country divided between a Bosnian Serb entity and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.