Serbian 2015 budget 'realistic', will bring savings: advisory body

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s draft spending plan for 2015, currently being debated by parliament, is “realistic” and should result in savings of 600-650 million euros ($734-795 million), a top economic advisory body said on Tuesday.

Serbia’s Fiscal Council, which advises the government, said it expected next year’s consolidated budget deficit - which includes subsidies and guarantees for state firms and municipal spending - would come in at around six percent of output, or slightly higher than the government’s own forecast of around 5.8 percent.

“If diligently implemented, fiscal consolidation measures should bring savings of between 600 million and 650 million euros in 2015,” Pavle Petrovic, the head of the Fiscal Council, told a news conference.

Lawmakers on Monday began debating the government’s 2015 spending plan, drafted in accordance with a 3-year loan program agreed with the International Monetary Fund last month and including a planned reduction in the public sector workforce by around 27,000.

Petrovic, however, said: “Job cuts in the public sector lack clear plans ... and that can jeopardize implementation of this measure.”

Serbia’s economy, hit by devastating floods in May, is forecast to contract this year by two percent and by 0.5 percent next year. Petrovic said this was realistic but added: “Estimates of 1.5 percent for 2016 and two percent in 2017 are optimistic and hard to achieve.”

A report published by the Fiscal Council predicted that Serbia’s public debt level, seen pushing 70 percent of GDP this year, may reach 85 percent in 2017.

($1 = 0.8175 euros)